Pet service at Darley Dale Methodist Church

Darley Dale Methodist Church will host a pet service on Sunday September 10, from 3pm to 4pm.
All creatures such as dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, horses and goats will be blessed by the minister Robert Foster.
