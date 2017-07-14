Russell Grant’s weekly horoscopes

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning July 15.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

This isn’t a good time to push a relative into an important decision. You’re anxious to see some movement on this issue. Applying pressure will cause a permanent rift between you and a certain family member. Adopt a more diplomatic approach. Your love life is a profound source of pleasure. If you’re single, you’ll meet someone special at a community gathering spot. Are you already in love? Find ways to show your appreciation for your amour.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Beware of posting angry remarks on social media. The internet is forever. The last thing you want is for these words to come back to haunt you. If you’re being bullied or stalked, file an official report. The sooner your tormentor is flagged, the better. Work will be a welcome outlet for your creative skills. Take this opportunity to put an innovative spin on a respected tradition. People will be willing to pay a premium for your work. Ask for a raise.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You won’t be able to fill an emotional gap with a material goods. Instead of going on a lavish shopping trip, fill your time with meaningful activities. Working on a creative project, communing with nature and reading for pleasure are good ways to soothe your heart. If you’re looking for love, you’ll find it at a concert, movie or play. Keep your eyes open for a gracious person with classic style. Make sure to get this attractive person’s contact information.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

An argument with management or officialdom will break out. You will decide you can no longer work for such an impulsive individual. Launching a business from home would be a good option. You’ve been blessed with natural leadership ability. Being able to call the shots will be a tremendous relief. Instead of being forced to clean up someone else’s mess, you can build a profitable business based on sound decisions. Make a courageous move.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

A legal decision will be made against you. This is extremely upsetting, but it can’t be helped. Give yourself time to grieve your disappointment. Retreating to a private spot will allow you to lick your wounds in peace. After a period of rest, you’ll be eager to make a fresh start. Taking a course will be a welcome diversion. You’ll enjoy learning a foreign language, mastering a musical instrument or becoming a great cook. Your teacher will champion you.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

An unexpected expense will throw a wrench in your plans. It may be necessary to postpone a vacation or creative project. Don’t let this disappointment cloud your vision. There will be other opportunities to relax and have fun. Right now, you must fulfil this financial obligation. A lucrative moneymaking proposition will arrive just when you need it most. You’ll enjoy working for a company that is famous for treating workers like its greatest resource.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

A close relationship is showing signs of strain. You’re tired of walking on eggshells with your partner. Instead of rushing to appease their temper, walk away from it. Continuing to subject yourself to their outrageous outbursts will undermine your professional reputation. It’ hard to work well when your nerves are frayed. Going on an overseas trip will be therapeutic. Ask a cultured friend to accompany you. You’ll have fun touring a beautiful country.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Unstable employment is taking its toll on you. You’re tired of being the victim of shrinking industries. You have the power to improve your professional prospects. Start doing research into rapidly growing fields that need highly skilled workers. By acquiring these abilities, you’ll have your choice of excellent jobs. A passionate romance helps you radiate positivity. Anything seems possible with the love of your adoring partner. Reach for the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

You’re no longer getting pleasure from the relationships and activities that once made you happy. It won’t be necessary to abandon a romantic partner, but you should make an effort to build a new life together. Have an open and honest discussion about your hopes, dreams and fears. Are you single? A friendship could turn into a love affair. Falling in love with someone who shares your social convictions will be inspiring. Start a charitable project together.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

A family member’s outrageous behaviour must be addressed. You must issue an ultimatum to a relative who is struggling with intractable problems. Until they get professional help, you can’t continue this association. Your attitude will seem callous to people who aren’ familiar with the problem. Stay strong and defend your interests. An exciting promotion is in the pipeline. Getting paid to do emotionally satisfying work will be joyous.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

An angry exchange with a colleague makes you uncomfortable at work. It may be impossible to smooth this problem over. Finding a better job is the best solution for you. Be patient with your job search. Instead of taking a position out of desperation, watch and wait for the perfect employment opportunity. Working for a company that is located overseas is a good possibility. If you get a chance to relocate to a foreign country, take it. You’ll love this assignment.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

A source of income will suddenly dry up. This isn’t a good time to indulge your love of luxury or go on vacation. By conserving your resources, you’ll be able to repair a faulty appliance. Ignoring a mechanical issue will make a small problem much worse. Money from an inheritance, legal settlement or dividend will allow arrive just when you need it most. If a generous relative offers to give you a gift of money, accept. It will keep anxiety at bay.