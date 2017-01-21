£100k funding to help preserve tram museum

The National Tramway Museum at Crich Tramway Village is delighted after it has been granted funding towards the renovation and improvement of the display of tramcar exhibits in permanent galleries and exhibition spaces.

The museum’s collections are one of the most comprehensive collections of tramcars and tramway history in the world and all the museum’s collections are designated as being of national importance.

At the core of the collection is the tramcar and associated works vehicle collection which includes more than 70 historic vehicles.

There have been growing concerns for the ability of the main exhibition areas, which date back to the 1960s, to protect the nationally designated collection long-term and present it appropriately to the museum’s visitors. Condensation and mould are two of the challenges that face us with the current buildings, and pose a threat to the long term care of the collection.

A proposal for funding had been put forward for a new, fully insulated roof, insulated doors, partition walling and extra wall insulation. In addition, new interpretation panels and greatly improved lighting are required to enhance the visitor experience.

The estimated total fund for the project is £400,000, but thanks to the DCMS/Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund 2016-18, the project has taken a significant step forward as the National Tramway Museum has been offered funding of £100,000 towards the project for 2017-18.

Matt Hancock, Minister for digital and culture, said: “Our museums and galleries are among the best in the world and we should be rightly proud of these institutions.

“We want people to be able to enjoy world-leading culture wherever they live and whatever their background. These grants will make an important contribution toward increasing access to their wonderful collections and improving the visitor experience.”