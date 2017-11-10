£50,000 boost for Crich Tramway Villge

Much-needed refurbishment work on depots at Crich Tramway Village has attracted £50,000 funding.

Cheques for £25,000 were presented by Mike Crabtree, chairman of Tramcar Sponsorship Organisation, and Ian Ross, chairman of the London County Council Tramways Trust to Colin Heaton, who chairs the Tramway Museum Society which founded the museum in mid-Derbyshire.

Colin Heaton said: “The National Tramway Museum is grateful to the members of the two donating charities for their sustained support over many years. This winter’s work will ensure that our

restored trams are stored in the conditions which they merit”. The refurbishment will improve the insulation and internal conditions of the depots. The last weekend of the season enabled members of the public to watch the trams being shunted out of the depots in readiness for the work. There was free admission for local residents and, as a thank you to the Heritage Lottery Fund for their support, free admission to those adults purchasing Lotto tickets for that Saturday night’s draw.