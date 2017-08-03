Search

Abandoned tents left behind after Y Not Festival to help refugees

Abandoned tents left at the site of the weekend's Y Not Festival.
Abandoned tents left behind after the weekend's Y Not Festival are to be sent to help refugees in France.

These pictures show the devastation left behind at the site in Pikehall, days after the festival finished.