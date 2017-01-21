Accolades for long-serving rotary club members

The members of Rotary Bakewell honoured two of its members at a service held at the end of 2016.

The service was attended by Rotarians, partners, guests and members of the congregation.

Following a carol service and Christmas lunch president Lorraine McGlone acknowledged the excellent service provided by two of the club’s members, Brian Dean and Barrie Stephens.

Between them, they have given more than 30 years of their time and talents to serve both local and international causes and in recognition of their invaluable contributions were rewarded with a Paul Harris Fellowship.