Actor Robert Lindsay says film career was 'halted' after he confronted Harvey Weinstein

Derbyshire-born actor Robert Lindsay has said his film career was 'halted' when he confronted disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Ilkeston-born actor made the comment on Twitter, saying he was kicked off the film Shakespeare in Love after confronting Weinstein about his treatment of actress Molly Ringwald.

The actress wrote an article in the New Yorker about Weinstein and other men in the film industry who had behaved inappropriately to her over the years, saying: "The worst I had to contend with was performing new pages that Harvey had someone else write, which were not in the script; my co-star, Robert Lindsay, and I had signed off to do a film adapted and directed by one person, and then were essentially asked to turn our backs on him and film scenes that were not what we had agreed to.

"We hadn’t even finished filming, and the movie was already being taken away from the director."

Mr Lindsay retweeted the article and wrote: "Yes she's right and because I confronted him be basically halted my film career.

"Harvey Weinstein represented everything I came to hate about movies if he owned a movie he owned everyone in it."

He added: "When I confronted him little did I know the impact on my career. Having been cast in Shakespeare in Love he told the director NO Lindsay."

Weinstein is currently under investigation by police after a series of sexual harrassment claims.