Appeal after car damaged in Matlock

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Matlock.

The back windscreen wiper was damaged on a Subaru parked on Smedley Street sometime overnight between Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Anyone with any information should call PC Gary Ferguson on 101, quoting reference 17*388535, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.