Appeal after vans are targeted in Eyam

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after vans were targeted in Eyam.

At around 10.20pm on Friday, January 6, thieves forced the lock to gain entry to a white Volkswagen Crafter van which was parked outside a property on Glebe Park, Eyam.

The van alarm sounded which disturbed the offenders and they made off empty handed in a black car.

A short time later, a white Peugeot van on the same road was also targeted.

Thieves smashed the window and stole a pure digital radio from inside the glovebox.

They then reached into the back of the van and stole a Makita brushless battery drill.

We are asking anyone with information about the thefts, or who may have seen a black car acting suspiciously in the area, to contact PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting 17000008993.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.