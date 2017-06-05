Appeal to owners of rucksacks and jumpers which teens left at Golf Club after being moved on by police

Derbyshire Police are appealing to the owners of two rucksacks and jumpers to come forward and collect their belongings which were left behind after officers moved on a group of teens at Bakewell Golf Club.

Officers were called to the area following concerns about a large group of youngsters who had gathered in a wooded area, near to the fifth tee of the golf course, off Station Road, at around 8.30pm on Friday, May 26.

Alcohol was seized from some of the young people in group and the youngsters, aged between 13 and 15-years-old, were told to leave the area.

The bags and jumpers were left behind in Station Road following the incident.

If they belong to you, or you know who they belong to, please call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 17*221426. You can also send him a message through the Contact Us page on www.derbyshire.police.uk.