Artists group to hold annual show in Baslow this weekend

Work by scrap metal sculptor Jason Heppenstall will feature in the exhibition.
The Ten Artists collective will be holding its 21st annual exhibition at Baslow Village Hall this weekend, October 28-29.

As well as ten new pieces of work, the event will feature a sale of prints and greeting cards, tea and cake, and a tombola.

Admission costs £1, and the hall will be open from 10am to 5pm.

All proceeds will go to the Samaritans, with £32,000 raised to date.

For more details, see www.10artists.co.uk.