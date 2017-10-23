Artists group to hold annual show in Baslow this weekend

The Ten Artists collective will be holding its 21st annual exhibition at Baslow Village Hall this weekend, October 28-29.

As well as ten new pieces of work, the event will feature a sale of prints and greeting cards, tea and cake, and a tombola.

Admission costs £1, and the hall will be open from 10am to 5pm.

All proceeds will go to the Samaritans, with £32,000 raised to date.

For more details, see www.10artists.co.uk.