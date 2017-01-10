Audi stripped of parts overnight by thieves

Police are appealing for information after thieves stripped parts from an Audi overnight.

The front of a blue Audi RS3 which was parked in the car port of a property on Jaggers Lane, Hathersage, and was stripped of its headlights, grille, bumper and indicator lights.

The incident is believed to have taken place overnight between 8pm on Friday, January 6 and 6.50am the following morning.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the parts is asked to contact PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000008580 or by sending him a message here

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.