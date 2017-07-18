Bakewell brewery makes expansion plan after sales surge

A Bakewell brewery is looking to expand its premises and staff in the near future after seeing its cask and bottle sales take rocket nationwide.

Thornbridge Brewery will seek to build a second brew house as early as next year as it tries to keep pace with demand.

The brewery tied up major deals with leading supermarkets after a £1.6 million in its production, bottling and logistics facilities at the Riverside Business Park last year.

Chief executive Simon Webster said: “We’ve been delighted at the sales increase we’ve seen from the investment with bottled beer in particular.

“We have built on existing relationships with Waitrose and Marks and Spencer and with new national listings in Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.”

The next wave will help the company maintain its standing in the cask ale market too.

Simon added: “Some firms have pulled out of cask brewing, but we’ve always made cask beer and always will.”

The company launched a range of sour ales last year which won medals at the World Beer Cup.

It has just refitted one of its units to create space for barrel aging, and a new brew house will increase capacity further.

The expansion is expected to create many jobs, and Thornbridge is currently recruiting for a new sales and marketing director.

Chief operating officer Simon Walkden said: “We will also be looking to recruit at all levels and functions.”

For more information, visit www.thornbridgebrewery.co.uk.