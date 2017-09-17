Bakewell jewellery boutique owner up for national award

The owner of a jewellery firm and luxury Bakewell boutique has been shortlisted for a national award recognising women in small business.

Roseanna Croft, 26, is among the regional finalists for the Midlands area in the Forward Ladies’ young entrepreneur prize.

It follows her success with bespoke jewellery brand Roseanna Croft Jewellery and its shop on Buxton Road.

Roseanna said: “I am so honoured to be shortlisted, something I didn’t expect. I love business and I’ve loved building both of my businesses to where they are today.

“I cannot wait to see how they will grow in the future.”

Roseanna is also the founder of business networking group the Diamond Initiative for women in the Derby area, run with business partner Robyn MacMillan

She said:“Supporting women in business is very important to me.

“I believe that empowered women, empower women and we can do great things when empowered.”

Both businesses have been supported by The Prince’s Trust and this year Roseanna became an official young ambassador, raising money for the charity by running the London Marathon.

Awards judge Jennifer Crawley, a senior executive at HSBC, said: “The Forward Ladies event showcases the best future entrepreneurs Britain has to offer.”

For more details, see www.roseannacroftjewellery.com.