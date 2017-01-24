Bakewell Rotarians given highest honour

Two long-serving Rotarians have been awarded the highest honour that can be bestowed upon them.

Two members of Rotary Bakewell Brian Dean and Barrie Stephens have given more than 30 years of their time to serve local and international causes.

In recognition of their invaluable contributions Rotary Bakewell president, Lorraine McGlone presented them each with a Paul Harris Fellowship, one of the highest honours Rotary International can bestow.

The presentation was made following the club’s Christmas lunch, which was provided by Tim and Justine and the team at Bakewell Golf Club.