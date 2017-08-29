Bank Holiday crowds flock to Hope Show for feast of fun

Blazing sunshine brought a bumper crowd to Hope for the valley’s traditional Bank Holiday agricultural show for a day of farming and family fun.

Thousands of people turned out for one of the biggest events in the rural Derbyshire calendar, which mixes entertainment with livestock judging, sheep dog trials and showjumping.

Judging underway in the Blue Face Leicester catorgory at Hope Show.

Show president Ginny Priestley said: “It was an absolutely superb show. The crowds and atmosphere were great, and the weather was a bonus for everyone who put so much hard work in, and those who came to enjoy it.”

The show attracted a record number of entries for its horticultural prizes, and its biggest fleet of vintage vehicles for many years.

The arena highlights included comic turns by the Barlow Red Barrows, foxhound displays and a tractor pull race celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Hope Valley Young Farmers - where former members beat the new crop.

Show spokesman Chloe Palmer said: “For all that we hear about dying rural traditions, they showed there is plenty of hope for the future.”

Away from the ring, all eyes were on the sheep, cattle and poultry sections.

Ginny said: “We are proud to be a traditional show, and I thank the organising team, which spans three generations, for a fantastic effort.”