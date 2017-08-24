Bank holiday fun for families at Haddon Hall

Families are poised for hours of fun at Haddon Hall this bank holiday weekend.

Children are the main focus on Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28, when there are activities lined up from 10.30am to 5pm.

There will be special tours of the hall where the youngest members of the family will get the chance to explore amongst 16th century gargoyles, interesting carved glass and a vast collection of old paintings and tapestries.

Visitors to the hall can also expect traditional games, story-telling and crafts, as well as a face-painting station, plenty of ice-cream and lots of bubbles and balloons.

As well as this extra activity, children will have the chance to tour the gardens as usual, and complete a Haddon’s Hunters trail booklet, which includes questions and quizzes, and gives them a chance to discover the estate.

During Haddon Hall’s heyday, it was law that every able man over 24 years old should be able to shoot a target at 220 yards. With advice from Haddon’s master bowman, people of all ages will also have the opportunity to learn the art of archery in the Chapel Fields.

Admission on August Bank Holiday weekend will be free for children, and parents will need to pay the usual admissions price of £14.50.

Haddon Hall is a medieval manor house which is currently occupied by Lord Edward Manners and his family.

The present-day hall dates from the 12th century to the early 17th century and then lay dormant until the 1920s when the Duke and Duchess of Rutland restored the house and gardens.

The estate has been used in film shoots including The Princess Bride where Haddon was the location for Prince Humperdinck’s castle, Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and The Other Boleyn Girl featuring Natalie Portman and ScarlettJohansson. Television credits include The Prince and The Pauper starring Keith Michell and Jane Eyre starring Ruth Wilson and Toby Stephens.