Search

Bell ringers pull in more than £1,000 for needy kids

Brampton Bell Ringers aid Children in Need appeal. Photo by Susan Hall.
Brampton Bell Ringers aid Children in Need appeal. Photo by Susan Hall.

Bellringers in Old Brampton, Chesterfield, have boosted the Children in Need appeal by more than £1,000. Ten bell ringers, including five 11 to 18-year-olds, rang a sponsored 45-minute non-stop ringing relay on the six bells.

During the ringing cakes and refreshments were served and a fun duck race was held, all helping to raise money. There were 36 passes in the ringing relay, each involving a bell ringer passing their rope to another ringer while keeping the bell ringing.

It wasn’t just the ringers changing places: during the relay the ringers changed the bell ringing order more than 60 times, with each bell sounding 1260 rings. Bell ringing is an exhilarating, fascinating and fun activity with a great social life for all ages.

Young people and adults learn bell ringing skills in a relaxed and friendly environment, and new recruits are always welcome at Old Brampton.

For more information contact PRO@derbyda.org.uk 