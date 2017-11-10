Bell ringers pull in more than £1,000 for needy kids

Bellringers in Old Brampton, Chesterfield, have boosted the Children in Need appeal by more than £1,000. Ten bell ringers, including five 11 to 18-year-olds, rang a sponsored 45-minute non-stop ringing relay on the six bells.

During the ringing cakes and refreshments were served and a fun duck race was held, all helping to raise money. There were 36 passes in the ringing relay, each involving a bell ringer passing their rope to another ringer while keeping the bell ringing.

It wasn’t just the ringers changing places: during the relay the ringers changed the bell ringing order more than 60 times, with each bell sounding 1260 rings. Bell ringing is an exhilarating, fascinating and fun activity with a great social life for all ages.

Young people and adults learn bell ringing skills in a relaxed and friendly environment, and new recruits are always welcome at Old Brampton.

For more information contact PRO@derbyda.org.uk