Body found in river is missing Derbyshire pensioner

Derbyshire Police has confirmed the body found in a river last night is the missing 77-year-old woman from Derbyshire.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “It is with sadness we can now confirm that the body found yesterday in the River Derwent near to Meadow Road, Derby, is that of missing woman Manjit Kaur.”
A formal identification took place this morning, Wednesday, October 18, by members of Ms Kaur’s family.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report surrounding the circumstances is being prepared for the coroner.
Ms Kaur was reported missing to on Saturday, October 14 when she left her home address in Allenton.
Almost Done!
Registering with Matlock Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.