Bonsall carnival week kicks off with dazzling parade

Bonsall was bouncing last Saturday as the spectacular carnival parade returned to the streets to kick off a whole week of family fun.

The annual event, which has been going for 90 years, saw floats and residents in fancy dress parade through the streets to the sound of church bells and a samba band.

TV auctioneer Charles Hanson opened the festivities.

They congregated at the Park Bottom recreation ground for an afternoon of games, competitions, rides and performances.

Marion Heasman, who chaired the carnival committee for the first time, said: “It was a lovely occasion that came together through the hard work of many people. We were thrilled with how it went.

“While the preparations on Friday resulted in everyone getting drenched, on Saturday they basked in the sunshine.”

Guest of honour Charles Hanson, of Bargain Hunt fame, opened the day and stayed to enjoy it with his family.

Carnival queen Abigail Ward was assisted by her younger brother Dan.

Marion said: “Thank you to all those people who gave their time and energy to make it happen, and to all those who turn out every year and make it all worthwhile.”

Funds raised will buy a second village defibrillator.

The event also highlighted a campaign to protect the carnival grounds. For details, see http://bit.ly/2upCdQw.

The carnival concludes with fireworks on Friday night from 6pm.