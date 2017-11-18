Boozed-up man must pay £305 after damaging hospital door

A booze-fuelled man who kicked and damaged a door at a hospital has been ordered to pay £305 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Mark Andrew Plastow, 46, was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital by police after he had been threatening to kill himself but while waiting for attention he kicked and damaged a door.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr told the court hearing on November 9 that police were called after an incident at Plastow’s brother’s address where he had been threatening to kill himself and was reported to be drunk.

Mr Carr added that police decided to take him to hospital and while he was waiting for medical attention he was shouting and swearing and he kicked a glass panel in an automatic door as officers took him outside to calm down.

The door panel did not shatter, according to Mr Carr, but the glass was left crazed.

Plastow, of Wood Lane, Church Warsop, pleaded guilty to damaging the door after the incident on October 13.

He told the court: “I have got problems with depression. I have been to my doctor’s and I am on anti-depressant tablets and I am getting counselling.”

Plastow added: “I am deeply sorry. It won’t happen again. Definitely not.”

Magistrates sentenced Plastow to a six-month conditional discharge but warned that if he commits any new offence in the next six-months he will be re-sentenced for damaging the door.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.