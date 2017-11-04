British cycling's big names unite for #ChatForCharlie in memory of High Peak teenager

Some of the top names in British cycling are to take part in a fundraising event in memory of a High Peak teenager who died in his sleep.

The #ChatForCharlie evening with Team Sky’s Ian Stannard and Ben Swift, of UAE Team Emirates, will be held at New Mills Art Theatre on Friday November 24, from 7.15pm.

It will be compered by TV commentator and three-time Olympic medallist and double Track World Champion, Rob Hayles, and also feature Team Sky Coach and Performance Manager, Rod Ellingworth.

The event is raising money for #RideForCharlie, a trust set up by the parents of keen cyclist and cyclo-cross champion Charlie Craig, 15, from Hayfield, who passed away suddenly in his sleep.

Nick Craig, Charlie’s dad, said: “Charlie left his family and friends in a state of shock and an incredible hole in our hearts. It’s nearly a year since Charlie left us and we miss him more every day.

“It would have been his 16th birthday in November. The #ChatForCharlie evening will be a chance to celebrate his memory and hopefully inspire the next generation and raise funds for us to be able to support up-and-coming young riders.”

Ian and Ben will talk about their careers – from their days on the British Cycling Academy to riding the Tour de France, while Rod will give a coach’s perspective on getting the most from the riders. There will be a chance for the audience to ask questions.

Tickets, priced £15 for adults and £12 for under-16s, are available by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-bike-factory-whaley-bridge.

There will also be a raffle on the night, and anyone who would like to donate a prize is asked to contact Fred Salmon at the Bike Factory in Whaley Bridge on 07712 068 887, or email fredsalmon@btclick.com.