Burglar struck at a nursing home kitchen

A burglar has received a suspended prison sentence after he broke into a nursing home kitchen and stole a handbag with £20.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, October 24, how Wayne Robert Sibley, 38, of Greenside View, Smalley, near Ilkeston, struck at the Kidsley Grange Nursing Home, on Heanor Road, at Smalley.

Lee Shepherd, prosecuting, said: “It’s been dealt with as a non-dwelling burglary because it was the kitchen area that had been broken into and members of the public do not have access to this area. The handbag was taken from a member of staff who had left it in there. A window had been left open but there was a screen-covering which was damaged and that is how entry was gained and the handbag was taken and £20 found in it was taken. The handbag was recovered but the cash was gone.” Police attended and a forensic-hit from inside the kitchen revealed a finger print which was linked back to the defendant who has previous convictions.

Sibley told police he had been with another man who used a knife to cut the screen and he had entered the kitchen.

Defence solicitor Andy Cash said the offence was an impulsive action and it happened four years after Sibley’s last conviction.

Mr Cash added that Sibley is on a methadone prescription to overcome a drug addiction and he is getting help from support group Addaction.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe sentenced Sibley to 14 weeks of custody suspended for two years. He also ordered him to pay £85 costs, £20 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.