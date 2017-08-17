Castleton visitor centre opens after £330,000 revamp

Have your say

Castleton’s new-look visitor centre has officially reopened following a £330,000 refurbishment by the Peak District National Park Authority.

Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire William Tucker and BBC Countryfile presenter John Craven cut the ribbon to open the centre in front of invited guests and visitors on Wednesday, August 9.

Park chief executive Sarah Fowler said: “We hope Castleton Visitor Centre will develop as a community hub – helping to make Castleton more attractive for all, growing visitor numbers, supporting local businesses and providing facilities for local residents.”

The flagship centre has been redesigned with help from the charity Accessible Derbyshire to better suit people with disabilities, special needs and families with young children or elderly relatives.

It features digital interpretation displays including an interactive wall – the first time the technology has been used in a national park.

There is also space for Castleton Historical Society to showcase their artefacts and the village’s rich history, and the new Blueberry café which uses local products and suppliers and has created 12 jobs.

Sarah said: “This investment is part of a long-term strategy for improvement of visitor experiences.”

The changes are expected to reduce running costs and generate income, with the intention being that the centre becomes self-sufficient from April 2018.

Open daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm, for visitor information see http://bit.ly/2l89p92.