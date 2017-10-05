Derbyshire homebuilder celebrates awards hat-trick

A Derbyshire home builder is celebrating a hat-trick of successes for three of its managers at a prestigious industry awards.

Wheeldon Homes saw Kris Fenton, site manager at the Newton Fields development in Newton, and Adrian Heath, who oversees the Howitt Reach development at Heanor, win the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job awards.

For Kris it was the second year running he has scooped the award.

The third NHBC award went to Paul Tuck, who is manager at Wheeldon’s Matlock site, in the Health and Safety category.

Andy Startin, Wheeldon’s director of production, said: “All three managers have shown that they take great pride in their work and set the very highest standards, whilst trying to encourage others to do the same.

“We are a great team here at Wheeldon, and put the same care and attention into looking after our customers, as we do into building our houses.”

The awards are recognised as the most coveted in the construction industry, with representatives from all the nation’s major house builders taking part.

Wheeldon Homes’ trio of wins were among more than 400 quality award winners - chosen from more than 15,000 sites.

Richard Hartshorn, of NHBC, said: “Pride in the job is NHBC’s annual award system that was introduced in 1980 with the aim of improving standards in the house building industry.

“Thirty seven years later, a pride in the job award is more sought after than ever.

“It’s awarded to site managers who can demonstrate a commitment to quality, showing consistency, leadership, technical expertise and attention to detail, to ensure the homes being built by their team meet the highest standards.”

