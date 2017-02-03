Matlock Bath heritage café stirs up Valentine’s memories

If you are still looking for that special treat for a loved one on Valentine’s Day, a Matlock Bath heritage café are asking people to roll back the years.

Volunteers at the iconic Grand Pavilion are looking for people with romantic memories of the building to attend an exclusive Restoration Reunion afternoon tea on Tuesday, February 14.

Lynn Allison, co-chairman of the charity which bought the Edwardian building from the district council in 2013, said: “So many people tell us that they met their wives or husbands here at a tea dance years ago or at the nightclub when it was Brody’s or The Pav.

“We thought it would be nice to get some of them back to the building to hear their stories and to have a look round at what the building is like now.”

Catering manager Judy Chappell added: “It will be lovely to hear more stories of how people met and to explain our future plans.”

A table for two costs £19.10, including a behind-the-scenes tour at 3pm or 4.30pm with all profits going to help with restoration work. To reserve a place, call 0114 3609355 or pop in any day, 11am and 4pm.