Which Derbyshire town has the fastest rising property prices in Britain?

A Derbyshire town has the fastest rising property prices in Britain, according to a property website.

Although the rate of growth in the British property market has slowed down, the general curve is still on the way up, according to Zoopla.

However not all parts of Britain have witnessed this growth, with property values falling in some places (in particular Wales and the North East of England) and rising in others.

The average house has increased by nearly £17 every day in 2017.

The typical home was valued at £304,469 in July – an increase of £3,039 since the start of 2017, according to analysis by the property website.

And it's the Derbyshire town of Belper where prices are rising fastest.

These are the property value hot spots in 2017 so far across Britain, according to Zoopla.

1. Belper, Derbyshire

Average property value in July : £239,927

Change since January: £16,597

Percentage increase: 7.43%

2. Hove, East Sussex

Average property value in July: £462,947

Change since January: £30,584

Percentage increase: 7.07%

3. Todmorden, West Yorkshire

Average property value in July: £152,840,

Change since January: £9,541

Percentage increase: 6.66%

4. Woodbridge, Suffolk

Average property value in July: £385,585

Change since January: £23,850

Percentage increase: 6.59%

5. Sudbury, Suffolk

Average property value in July: £319,907

Change since January: £19,701

Percentage increase: 6.56%

5. Bexley, Kent

Average property value in July £477,981,

Change since January: £29,431,

Percentage increase: 6.56%

7. Langport, Somerset

Average property value in July £323,171

Change since January: 19,874

Percentage increase: 6.55%

8. Swanley, Kent,

Average property value in July: £362,671

Change since January: £22,099

Percentage increase: 6.49%

9. Worcester Park, London

Average property value in July: £492,850,

Change since January: £29,692,

Percentage increase: 6.41%

10. Holyhead, Anglesey

Average property value in July: £157,015,

Change since January: £9,295,

Percentage increase: 6.29%

And when it comes to falling prices, these are the places where prices are falling fastest

1. Richmond, North Yorkshire

Average property value in July: £267,539

Change since January: minus £15,085

Percentage decrease: minus 5.34%

2. Leatherhead, Surrey

Average property value in July: £793,918

Change since January: minus £43,703

Percentage decrease: minus 5.22%

3. Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Average property value in July: £622,217

Change since January: minus £34,228

Percentage decrease: minus 5.21%

4. Altrincham, Manchester

Average property value in July: £459,718

Change since January: minus £25,070

Percentage decrease: minus 5.17%

5. Pwllheli, Gwynedd

Average property value in July: £228,125

Change since January: minus £11,728

Percentage decrease: minus 4.89%

6. Weybridge, Surrey

Average property value in July: £926,228

Change since January: minus £47,524

Percentage decrease: minus 4.88%

7. Southwell, Nottinghamshire

Average property value in July: £349,602

Change since January: minus £16,573

Percentage decrease: minus 4.53%

8. Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

Average property value in July: £165,367

Change since January: minus £7,330

Percentage decrease: minus 4.24%

9. Burnley, Lancashire

Average property value in July: £117,677,

Change since January: minus £5,068

Percentage decrease: minus 4.13%

10. Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Average property value in July: £147,502

Change since January: minus £6,169

Percentage decrease: minus 4.01%