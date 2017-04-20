Buxton’s international opera festival rated ‘must-see’

Buxton International Festival has been named as one of this year’s top 50 must-see events around the globe by music critics at The Times.

The Festival now ranks alongside Glastonbury, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Edinburgh International Festival, according to the newspaper.

Critics have highlighted must-see appearances by baritone Stephan Gadd in the title role in Verdi’s Macbeth, Yvonne Howard as Lady Billows in Benjamin Britten’s Albert Herring, and conductor Laurence Cummings in charge of Lucio Silla.

They also applauded Buxton’s success in attracting pianist Paul Lewis, who has taken his glittering and diverse programme encompassing everything from Bach to Weber to cities around the world including Chicago, Bratislava and Amsterdam.

The Times also recommended the festival’s literary talks, which this year include appearances by Jeremy Paxman, TV historian David Starkey and former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

Executive director Randall Shannon said: “It’s good to see that Buxton has once again been recognised as one of the country’s great summer festivals.

“We are proud and excited to have made a list which covers festivals both in the UK and overseas. It is a reflection of the wonderful three-festivals-in-one we have on offer from world-class opera performances, internationally recognised classical music recitals and high profile authors and thinkers.”

The festival, centred around Buxton Opera House, takes place between July 7-23.

To book tickets visit www.buxtonfestival.co.uk or call 01298 72190.