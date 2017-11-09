Cameras head out to 19 Derbyshire routes to snare speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, November 22.
B6019 South Normanton
A57 Dintin Vale
A57 Glossop
A6096 Spondon
A511 Swadlincote
A608 Langley Mill
A444 Overseal
B6540 Long Eaton
A619 Chesterfield
A6 Darley Dale
Alfreton Rd, Little Eaton
A57 Snake Pass
A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth
Acorn Way, Chaddesden
A6 Duffield
Stenson Rd, Derby
Derby Rd, Stanley Village
Boythorpe Rd, Chesterfield
A5250 Burton Rd, Derby
