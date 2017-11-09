Search

Cameras head out to 19 Derbyshire routes to snare speeding drivers

Don't speed anywhere.
Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, November 22.

B6019 South Normanton

A57 Dintin Vale

A57 Glossop

A6096 Spondon

A511 Swadlincote

A608 Langley Mill

A444 Overseal

B6540 Long Eaton

A619 Chesterfield

A6 Darley Dale

Alfreton Rd, Little Eaton

A57 Snake Pass

A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

A6 Duffield

Stenson Rd, Derby

Derby Rd, Stanley Village

Boythorpe Rd, Chesterfield

A5250 Burton Rd, Derby