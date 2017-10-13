Cameras head out to 33 Derbyshire routes to snare speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, October 25.
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A5111 Raynesway
A6 Darley Dale
A511 Swadlincote
A617 Chesterfield
A444 Overseal
B6540 Long Eaton
A608 Langley Mill
A6096 Spondon
Chesterfield Road, Belper
B6001 Main Road, Grindleford
Far Laund, Belper
B6521 Grindleford
Middleton by Wirksworth
Slack Lane, Nether Heage
Church Street, Denby Village
Main Road, Old Brampton
Swarkestone Bridge
Marsh Lane, Eckington
Park Road, Newhall
Pennine Way, Chesterfield
School Road, Heage
Alfreton Road, Codnor
Burlow Road, Harpur Hill
B6049 Main Road, Bradwell
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
London Road, Derby
Alfreton Road, Little Eaton
Lock Lane, Sawley
Warwick Avenue, Derby
Kenilworth Avenue, Derby
