Cameras head out to these Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, May 7.
A6096 Ladywood Roadd, Kirk Hallam
A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A6007 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Derby Roadd, Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield
A6 Darley Dale
A6005 Derby Road, Spondon
A623 Wardlow to Baslow
A609 West Hallam
A6 Furness Vale
A5111 Warwick Avenue
A5111 Raynesway
A5004 Long Hill
A57 Snake Pass
A6135 Renishaw
A619 Bakewell to Eastmoor
A632 Chesterfield to Matlock
A621 Baslow to Owler Bar