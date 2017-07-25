Search

Can you help Feed A Friend?

Elaine Osborne, right and Rebecca Hope who have won awards for their work with the homeless in Chesterfield. Photo for Gay
Elaine Osborne, right and Rebecca Hope who have won awards for their work with the homeless in Chesterfield. Photo for Gay
0
Have your say

Organisers of a scheme to feed the homeless in Chesterfield are calling on the town’s big-hearted residents and businesses for help.

The Feed A Friend initiative costs at least £300 a week and is reliant on public donations. Can you offer support?