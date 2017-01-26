Cancer patient is shown mercy after she had attacked two people

A woman who has been having treatment for breast cancer has been shown mercy by a court after she committed two assaults.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 25, how Amanda Richardson, 35, of Torr Street, Buxton, assaulted a female complainant and a police constable during an incident last year.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said the complainant said Richards had tried to throttle her and when police were called it came to light the defendant had been drinking and had assaulted the complainant.

Mrs Haslam added that Richardson had dug her nails into the victim’s face and neck and had tried to bite her arm.

As police officers tried to get Richardson into a police vehicle Richardson also spat in the face of a police constable.

Richardson pleaded guilty to assaulting the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and pleaded guilty to assaulting the police constable after the incident on March 30.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collings said: “The offences are nearly 12 months old and there has been no offending since and significant issues have followed Amanda.

“At the time of the offence there was an issue with alcohol but now she doesn’t drink at all because her health has deteriorated significantly in the last 12 months.”

She added Richardson has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and she is just completing chemotherapy.

Ms Collings said: “In relation to her physical health there has been a long and hard battle and there is a difficult battle ahead of her.”

Richardson also has mental health issues, according to Ms Collings, and learning difficulties.

Magistrates explained that under the circumstances they felt they could impose a 12 month conditional discharge on Richardson despite the serious nature of the offences.

However, they warned Richardson that any re-offending would mean she would be re-sentenced for the two assaults.

Richardson was also ordered to pay £100 compensation but was spared from paying costs or a victim surcharge due to her limited means and because she is dependent on benefits.