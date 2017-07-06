Candle safety advice issued after fire in Derbyshire caravan

Firefighters have issued safety advice after a fire caused by a candle ripped through two cars, two caravans and a mobile home.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service released the advice following the incident , which took place shortly before 6am on Wednesday, July 5.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Steve Ratcliffe said: “The fire started in the living room of a static caravan, due to a candle which had not been put out. The fire spread quickly and affected neighbouring properties and vehicles.

“Thankfully one of the occupants, who was sleeping in the living room, was able to alert the rest of the family and neighbouring properties and get everyone out and to safety.”

The fire took place in Ford Lane, Little Eaton.

The fire service has now issued the following advice about candle safety -

n Put candles out when you leave the room, and make sure they’re put out completely before going to sleep.

n Keep candles out of the reach of children or pets and do not place lighted candles where they can be knocked over.

n Make sure candles are placed in a holder that is non-flammable, prevents the candle from falling over and is big enough for the size of candle you are using.

n Be sure the candleholder is placed on a stable, heat-resistant surface which will prevent possible heat damage to surfaces and prevent glass containers from cracking or breaking.

n Keep candles away from curtains and other flammable materials.

The fire services says smoke alarms can give valuable early warning of a fire, giving occupants vital extra seconds to get out, stay out and call 999. Alarms should be fitted on every level of the home and they should be tested weekly.