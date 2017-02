A woman has been taken to hospital after a road traffic incident left a car on its side in a Derbyshire country lane.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a car on its side and perched over a fry-stone wall off the A623 near Foolow.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire police said: "We received the call at 11.10am between Housley Road and Long Lane at Foolow. One woman was taken to hospital and there was only one car involved."