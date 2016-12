Here is the weather for Christmas Eve.

Today will be starting chilly with bright or sunny spells and isolated showers across the Derbyshire hills.

Becoming cloudier later in the day with patchy rain affecting some areas.

Fresh or strong westerly winds.

Maximum Temperature 9C.

Cloudy with rain and drizzle, mainly falling across the Pennines.

Some eastern areas may remain dry with temperatures rising overnight.

Southwesterly winds increasing strong.

Minimum Temperature 7C.