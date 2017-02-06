Christmas stamp design competition is back

Royal Mail has announced its popular Christmas stamp design competition is returning for 2017.

The competition will give primary schoolchildren the chance to create an official Christmas stamp which will appear on millions of items of mail over the Christmas period.

Only three times in the company’s 500-year history has Royal Mail’s official Christmas stamp been designed by schoolchildren.

The theme of the competition is ‘what does the Christmas season mean to you?’

As with all special stamps issued by Royal Mail, both winning designs will have to be approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

Two winning designs from children will be selected by a panel of judges, and their designs will appear on one of the first and one of the second class Christmas stamps from this year’s range.

Schools, and parents of home-schooled children, can sign-up to the competition online or by returning the application form in a pack sent to them by iChild, the online educational resource centre.

Applications for the 8,000 available resource packs will be sent out on a first-come, first served basis.

Entries must be received by the closing date of March 17.