Cinema hosts refugee screening each month

Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema will be hosting monthly screenings for refugees where groups can get together, enjoy a film together in their own language and share their culture, food and friendship.

Each focuses on a different nation in order to attract refugees from different locations and backgrounds.

The programme will kick-off on April 25 with an Ethiopian film night followed by nights dedicated to Afghanistan and then Syria.

Paul Carr, one of the cinema’s Owners, said: “We were scratching our heads wondering what we could do, as cinema owners, to try and help the plight of so many refugees seeking safety here in the UK.

“We don’t see many in rural Derbyshire but we wanted to make sure that those who are here know they are welcome at The Northern Light Cinema.”

A spokesman from the Northern Light said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to source films which are not only in the native languages of Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Syria, but also that can take the refugees away from the atrocities they have escaped.

“We wanted to provide them with some good old-fashioned cinematic entertainment.”

The team will also be opening up their cookbooks to try and rustle up some authentic cuisine for the occasion - all in order to make them feel more comfortable and relaxed.

The cinema is also encouraging attendance from people within surrounding local communities so that the events can act as a meeting place and cultural exchange for all involved.

Tickets for each film are priced at £5, and can be booked by either calling the box office on 01629 337513 or online at www.thenorthernlightcinema.co.uk.