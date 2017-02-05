COLUMN: A mini woodland to spruce up gardens

If your garden is in a mild location in the UK then snowdrops, crocuses and daffodils will begin to show their heads in February.

But beware – the weather is changeable and can still be bring days that are extremely cold and full of frost.

Time to give your garden a little bit of love with a quick tidy up and you could also start sowing seeds and planting – weather permitting. Growing your own plants from seeds is one of the most rewarding and economical ways of getting your garden going after the winter months.

For grow your own gardeners, February is all about cultivating and prepare seed beds (if the ground isn’t frozen) and covering them with clear polythene, cloches or fleece to warm up the soil before sowing. From mid-February you can sow tomato and cucumber seeds for growing in greenhouses, and plant out garlic and shallots in light soils. A simple garden solution for February is to make a mini woodland in your garden.

Plant a couple of small trees such as weeping willow and twisted hazel – add lots of leaf mould to the ground to make these woodland natives feel at home.

Another woodland plant to consider, that does best when planted in a sheltered or shady position is the Camellia. It’s also ideal for the romantics among you looking for a floral gift for your loved one, as the fragrant Camellia represents desire, passion and perfection.