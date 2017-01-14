COLUMN: Are you entitled to a refund?

The scenario: ‘I bought a microwave two months ago but it’s broken already and won’t switch on. I went back to the retailer and they said they could have a go at repairing it, but I may have to pay a fee. Should I have to pay?

Roger says: If your microwave is broken and it’s not your fault you shouldn’t have to pay the retailer to repair it.

Because you bought your microwave less than six months ago – you have the right to return it and get a free repair, a replacement or a refund.

This applies whether you bought the item online or from a shop. Check your retailer’s returns policy to see how you should return it – some will collect it for free, while others ask you to return it through a delivery service or to a store. You’ll need to show proof of purchase, such as a receipt or email confirmation, and explain the problem.

They should then offer to either replace or repair your microwave free of charge, if it’s repairable.

If both options are possible, the retailer should consider which will be the quickest and most convenient for you when making a decision.

If your microwave is sent away for repair but still doesn’t work, you will be entitled to a full refund instead. You can also ask for a refund if your microwave is replaced with a different model.

Citizens Advice Derbyshire Districts offers free, confidential and independent advice on any subject and you can call in to see us in person or contact us by telephone.

You could also pop into Citizens Advice Derbyshire Districts at the Town Hall on Bank Road in Matlock from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Alternatively you can also call for advice on 0844 3752712, weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm.