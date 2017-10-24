COLUMN: More options than ever for Dales young people

The careers fair which is scheduled to take place at Anthony Gell School on, October 31, between 6pm and 8pm, has reminded me of just how important it is that young people are given good advice and guidance during their formative years, and how increasingly schools should be able to offer such expertise.

The range of pathways available to a person aged 16 to 18 has never been greater.

Anthony Gell School, Matlock

Much is made in the media about what schools are or aren’t doing in order to adequately prepare students for the rigours which await them in the work place.

We are told that this generation will change jobs far more than any who’ve gone before and we know that some of the jobs have yet to be invented.

The job market will be global, thus matching the changing needs of companies in a ‘shrinking world’. Our next generation of employees and employers will be working alongside, or in competition with, their peers from around the world - using technology that meets the expectations of an increasingly advanced society.

Never has it been more important for schools to reflect on the opportunities they provide for the students in their care.

Schools should enable all children to follow a curriculum which meets their needs as well as being suited for the world in which those children will inhabit. In addition to providing this breadth of opportunities to learn and develop, schools also have an important part to play in terms of advice and guidance.

The number of pathways and routes a young person can take in education, employment and training has increased in recent years - with many being unfamiliar to those who began work as little as 10 years ago.

The careers fair at Anthony Gell School is open to all young people from year 10 upwards, regardless of which secondary school they attend, with or without a responsible adult in tow.

Attendees will be able to drop in any time between 6pm and 8pm in order to browse the stalls which will be in the main school hall.

A wide range of local, regional and national providers will be there - each of whom will be equipped to offer advice and reference material.

This event was very well attended in 2016, when it was first introduced at AGS. Our hope is to build on this in 2017.

For more information about this, along with other events at AGS, readers are encouraged to visit www.anthonygell.co.uk