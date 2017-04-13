COLUMN: ‘One size fits all – stop body shaming!’

Social media – a term that everyone in today’s society is aware of.

Social media is fast-growing and changing the world of media into a more modern one – which is brilliant of course, but it does have it’s negatives. I for one am very up to date with social media and use nearly every platform, so there’s no denying I’m a fan.

But there is one big issue around social media – body shaming.

How individuals think it’s perfectly okay to shame other people is beyond me. The first time I saw an example of body shaming was on a celebrity Instagram page.

The hurtful comments were appalling – just because they are famous does not mean they deserve such hate, after all they are people too. I think it is totally wrong for an individual to be targeted for looking different and not living up to the world’s expectations. We as humans are all different, and if we all thought, dressed, and looked the same well, the world would be a very boring place.

Social media is a big thing and I think more positivity should be spread, especially for the benefit of young and impressionable boys and girls. We are constantly looking up to edited unrealistic images for body image goals – nobody really looks like that, not even the model! Most people, will own up to putting some type of filter on their image – I have been guilty of using filters on my images. This is something the media has drilled into our heads, but there is no such thing as perfect, we are all unique in our own way.

Growing up a girl in a social media dominant era often gave me many unrealistic expectations of what a woman should look like. I would love to see a campaign showcasing people of all different sizes and shapes – one size fits all in this world.

I think we should all embrace imperfections, as they are what makes us who we are today. Stretch marks, blemishes, wrinkles, scars – we all have some of them. We’re all human, so we should embrace that and start showing our true selves.