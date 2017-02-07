Consultation for quarry plan is extended

Council planners have given residents more time to respond to plans for a quarry at a 15-hectare building stone quarry on land just off Darley Dale’s Bent Lane.

The new quarry is an addition to the local mineral plan, which was consulted on previously between 2015-16 but was put out for consultation again between December 1 last year and January 29.

More than 200 people turned out to a meeting with a senior planning officer from Derbyshire County Council to ask questions about the plan - with many saying that they had not been allowed enough time to respond with their comments.

The consultation has now been extended until February 28.

Rosie Mellor, spokesman for Darley Hillside Residents Association, said residents were dismayed that the proposal would mean Bent Lane would have to be widened - which would mean the removal of a large number of ancient trees to allow access to the large HGV’s that would be required to transport the stone.

She added: “The proposed quarry would not only affect residents in Darley Dale - the site would be highly visible from properties on the hillside on the other side of the valley in Wensley, Oker, Snitterton and above Two Dales.”

Councillor Dean Collins, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “This isn’t a proposal put forward by the county council.

“The county council has a legal duty to produce a minerals plan for Derbyshire setting out policies and potential sites suitable for mining and quarrying – and this is one of the areas the industry has asked us to look at.”

To comment on the mineral plan proposal email ETC.Wastemin@derbyshire.gov.uk or write to The Development Plans Team, Planning Services, Shand House, Dale Road South, Darley Dale, Matlock, DE4 3RY.