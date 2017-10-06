Could you be a secret millionaire as 31 unclaimed Derbyshire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with some of this owed to people in Derbyshire.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are more than 31 unclaimed estates with links to Derbyshire that could be worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.

This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal posessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.

However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are more than 31 people with unclaimed assets with links to Derbyshire.

The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate:

- husband, wife or civil partner

- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

- mother or father

- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- half brothers or sisters or their children

- grandparents

- uncles and aunts or their children

- half uncles and aunts or their children

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth (if published) who have links to the Derbyshire area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

Arthur David Bannister

Ernest Bennett - 24/10/1915

MaureenBennett - 13/03/1960

Alfred Brown - 24/11/1909

Dorothy Cade - 18/12/1922

Derek Cannon - 24/07/1932

James Conneally - 17/03/1921

Margaret Mary Davies - 04/08/1925

Anne Ellis - 22/01/1938

Feliks Frajmut - 29/03/1924

John Fraser

Walter Froggatt - 21/12/1906

Valda Inta Hudson - 27/04/1937

Francis Jakowicz - 24/08/1914

Lily Johnson

James Francis Knight

Herbert Krumins - 26/12/1921

Elsie Margaret Loach - 12/12/1925

Phyllis Hilary Elizabeth Mayne - 10/03/1922

Michael James McGlynn -18/10/1926

John Francis Mulligan -11/10/1921

Gordon Simpson -07/05/1923

Kazimerz Struzik - 09/02/1922

John William Sykes - 10/11/1915

Zigmunt Tarasiewicz - 23/03/1926

Eric Thompson - 09/04/1933

Veronica Weston - 01/08/1922

Joan Whitehouse - 28/10/1922

Norman Wild - 17/11/1925

Anne Wilson - 17/03/1920

Ada Lilian Wright - 20/10/1903

To find out more, click here.