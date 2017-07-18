Council to host corporate games for active workplaces

Derbyshire Dales District Council is to host a new sporting fixture later this summer, aimed at encouraging local workplaces to help maintain employees’ fitness.

The Active Workplace Corporate Games will be held at Cromford Meadows on the evening of Friday, September 15.

A spokesperson for the council’s sports development team said: “The games are an opportunity for workmates to get together and pitch themselves against other companies in fun competition.

“Then of course there’s the all-important social catch up afterwards courtesy of the clubhouse bar.”

Mixed teams of between eight and ten work colleagues are being encouraged to sign up for the to test their skills at five fun sports - seated volleyball, ultimate frisbee, tag rugby, tug-of-war and duathlon.

Featuring a bar and barbecue as a reward for all the exertions, the games are being organised by the council and Matlock Rugby Club.

The event is free to enter for those companies that have already signed up to the council’s Active Workplace scheme, and £80 per team for others.

Active Workplace is a corporate membership initiative which provides healthy lifestyle workshops, unlimited leisure centre access, and tailored support for individual employees.

The council hope it will help businesses reduce costs and staff absences and increase productivity.

For more details on the scheme and the games event, email sportsdevelopment@derbyshiredales.gov.uk.