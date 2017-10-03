Council trials new dog waste bag dispenser outside Matlock school

A new dog waste bag dispenser is being trialled in Matlock to encourage more pet owners to clean up after their four-legged friends.

The new dispenser, which is funded by Tikspac, is situated outside All Saints Infant School and contains a supply of free biodegradable bags.

Derbyshire Dales District Council said complaints concerning dog fouling had doubled in recent years.

If the trial proves successful, the authority said it hoped more dispensers could be installed across the district.

These would then offer local businesses the opportunity to sponsor them through Tikspac.

A district council spokesperson said: “Dog fouling complaints lodged with the district council have doubled in recent years and the council spends £830,000 on street cleaning every year - including the cost of emptying hundreds of dog waste bins.

“We hope that providing these free waste bags will encourage owners to clean up after their pets.”

Residents can report dog fouling issues online here www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/dogcontrols.