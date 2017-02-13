County map shows Derbyshire leading the way - and its not just for our stunning scenery

Derbyshire is well known for its stunning scenery but the county is also leading the way in another area.

And it probably won't come as a surprise to you to find out what.

East Midlands results.

Research by Sykes Cottages looked at the things each county leads in or is famous for and detailed them all on a map. And according to the research, Derbyshire produces more limestone than any other county in the UK.

A spokesperson for Sykes Cottages said: “We’re all proud of something and, more often than not, we’re proud of where we’re from.

“But what is it about our home counties we like to boast about so much?

“Deciding to look into this in great detail, we think it’s deeply fascinating that Derbyshire is the largest producer of limestone - this is something that locals should be proud of."

See the map in full here.