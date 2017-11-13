Appeal after window is damaged by air pellet

Police are appealing for information after a window appeared to have been damaged by an air pellet in Ashford-in-the-Water.

It is believed the damage happened sometime between 1pm and 1.20pm on Friday October 20, and police believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone who has any information, or saw anything suspicious, should call PC Karl Marsh on 101, quoting reference 17*453865, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.