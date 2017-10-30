Derbyshire actor Bruno Langley charged with sexual assault

Coronation Street star Bruno Langley - who grew up in Derbyshire - has been charged with sexual assault.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that the 34-year-old, of Sandiway Place, Altrincham, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after an incident at a music venue in Manchester.

He will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday November 28.

Langley, who grew up in Buxton, has played Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street since 2001. But it was announced over the weekend that he had left, with a spokesman for the soap saying: “Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.