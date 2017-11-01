Derbyshire police on lookout for stolen hut

Police are appealing for information after a hut was stolen in Derbyshire.

It was taken from a farm property along the B5035 between Kniveton and Ashbourne sometime between 8am and 8.30am on October 23.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A witness said that they saw a red tractor and trailer taking the hut away.

"No further details of the tractor are known.

"The vehicle will have travelled either towards Ashbourne or Kniveton using the B5035

"Due to the size of the hut, we do not believe that it will have travelled far from the location of the theft.

"There is a possibility that the hut could now be concealed in an outbuilding."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary's Rural Crime Team on 101, quote crime reference number 17000458260, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.